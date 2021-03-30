Entrepreneur calls for unity with crazy socks initiative

NEW YORK — A 25-year-old entrepreneur with Down syndrome is hoping to bring a divided Congress — and country — together using crazy socks.

John Cronin, founder of John’s Crazy Socks, is asking lawmakers to come together as part of his new Congressional Unity Socks Initiative. Every member of Congress will receive a pair. The goal is to get all citizens to recognize there is more uniting us as Americans than what’s keeping us apart.

Two New York congressmen, Republican Andrew Garbarino and Democrat Tom Suozzi, teamed up with Cronin to launch the initiative.

Rep. Garbarino helped come up with the initiative while working with Cronin and his father, Mark.

John’s Crazy Socks is also working with Rep. Suozzi to enhance the ability of people with disabilities to keep more of their earnings.

Both lawmakers are members of the Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus.

The Cronins joined PIX11’s Dan Mannarino to offer a sneak peek of the Unity socks ahead of their release.