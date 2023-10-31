New York (PIX11) October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Many people from different communities and backgrounds experience violence at home. Co-founder of Playbook Media Group and We Fight Back Organization Mare ‘Driven’ Theodore found herself in an abusive relationship. The Brooklyn native saw the red flags and even had multiple incidents where she was attacked. She admitted to losing herself as this was going on. What brought her confidence back was her starting boxing. It helped her get mentally and physical stronger.

We Fight Back will be hosting a free boxing classes and mimosas event Saturday October 28, 2023. To sign up go to eventbrite.com.