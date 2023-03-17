New York (PIX11) Singer, songwriter, and author Emma Bunton knows how to bring the spice. The woman known to many as ‘Baby Spice’ of the ‘Spice Girls’ talks about the early day of the prominent band and their mission to bring a change to the music industry. The foundation of the group was built on girl power.

Today, the working mom continues to boost girl power all over the world. She partnered with Amazon and helped donate 10,000 dollars to the Lower Eastside Girls Club. She also collaborated with Amazon on a children’s book called ‘Uncle Jay’s Dream Team.’ It’s a story about a young girl named ‘Avery’ who plays soccer and learns the value of teamwork. Bunton thoroughly enjoyed working on the collaboration.

‘Uncle Jay’s Dream Team’ is available now on Amazon.