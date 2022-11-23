Emily Kinney celebrates Christmas early with the new holiday film ‘Santa Bootcamp.’ She stars alongside entertainment legend Rita Moreno. Kinney plays a very business focused event planner who has to stage a Christmas gala.

Kinney, a singer/songwriter, has an album out which she wrote and conceived during the pandemic. She plans to put new music out in 2023.

“With the series finale of ‘The Walking Dead’ nearing, Emily talks about her time on the show and forever being a part of ‘The Walking Dead’ universe.

‘Santa Bootcamp’ premieres Saturday, November 19 at 8pm on Lifetime.