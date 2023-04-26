New York (PIX11) Actress Emily Hampshire new film, ‘The End of Sex,’is a romantic comedy that follows a married couple who has lost their intimacy spark. When their kids go away to camp, they gain free time with each other to embark on a sexual journey to reignite their flame. Emily feels this film is very relatable.

‘The End of Sex’ opens in movie theaters April 28, 2023.

Hampshire also has a graphic novel ‘Amelia Aierwood: Basic Witch.’ It follows ‘Amelia’ who is the black sheep of L.A.’s most famous family of witches — the ‘Aierwoods.’ Emily got the idea of creating this book from watching the Kardashians on television.

‘Amelia Aierwood – Basic Witch’ is available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.