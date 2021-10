NEW YORK — With half the population dead, the world in chaos, water and food supply limited, and much-needed medical treatments depleted, Sam does have a way out — but it’s complicated.

Elliot Fletcher, star of the DC Comics-inspired series “Y: The Last Man,” joined the PIX11 Morning News on Monday to chat about the show and more.

You can catch new episodes of “Y: The Last Man” Mondays on Hulu.