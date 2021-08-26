‘The Chair’ star Ella Rubin talks Netflix academic dramedy series





NEW YORK — There’s plenty going on at Pembrook University on Netflix’s new series “The Chair,” both on and off campus.

From the looks of it, a college student played by actress Ella Rubin may have a crush on a certain professor.

The New York actress joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the hit series that’s the perfect mix of drama and comedy.

Plus, Rubin shares what it’s like playing a college student while actually being one in real life.

The young star also told us about her recent guest appearance on the new “Gossip Girl” reboot and a dress she wore that has fashion writers buzzing.

