Thirty years into the future, mankind is facing annihilation by an alien species. But time travelers go back to current day to warn the world and recruit new soldiers for battle in the future.

This is the exciting premise of the new Amazon Prime Video film, “The Tomorrow War,” which premieres Friday, July 2 on the streaming platform.

Actor Edwin Hodge stars alongside Chris Pratt and more in the new film, and he told the PIX11 Morning News all about what fans can expect.