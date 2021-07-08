Eco-friendly swaps you can make during Plastic Free July

Did you know this month is Plastic Free July? It’s a global movement to help the planet by using less plastic.

You’re challenged to ditch single-use plastics for one month, or even eliminate plastic use all together.

Cleancult founder and CEO Ryan Lupberger joined the PIX11 Morning News to share some simple eco-friendly swaps we can all make starting now.

Plus, Lupberger shared advice on how people can start to cut plastic out of their cleaning routines.

To learn more about the Plastic Free July challenge, head to plasticfreejuly.org.

Cleancult is a company providing cleaning products with eco-friendly ingredients and packaging.