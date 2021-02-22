EatOkra app: The Brooklyn couple behind mobile guide to Black-owned eateries

BROOKLYN — Meet the Brooklyn couple behind the EatOkra app, a guide to Black-owned restaurants and businesses in NYC and across the country.

Husband and wife co-founders Anthony and Janique Edwards said they came up with the idea for the mobile app when they moved to Brooklyn in 2016 and wanted to find and support local Black-owned businesses.

EatOkra’s mission is to provide a food-themed directory that encourages fellowship through one specific avenue, Black food.

The app features more than 5,700 Black-owned restaurants, bakeries, cafes, food trucks, bars and wineries across the U.S.

Since their 2016 debut, EatOkra has welcomed welcomed over 300,000 users.

You can download the EatOkra app now on the App Store for iOS devices and on the Google Play store for Android devices. Head to EatOkra.com for more information.