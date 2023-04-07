New York (PIX11) Danielle Sepsy is the Chef and Owner behind The Hungry Gnome Catering & Baked Goods based in NYC. At the young age of 13, Chef Danielle started her own scone business out of her parent’s home. From that day on, her scones have been in demand have been coined “the BEST scones in the universe” by fans. Sepsy is not a one trick pony. Her savory and sweet dishes are acknowledged for being playful, innovative and downright delicious.

Bunny Garden Cups

What you need-

-Chocolate pudding (homemade or store bought)

-Sweetened coconut flakes

-Green food dye

-Small, colorful, unwrapped chocolate eggs (such as Cadbury mini eggs)

-marshmallow peep bunnies

-Oreo crumbs

Whipped cream-

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 tablespoons powdered sugar

(Whip until stiff peaks )

3 drops Green food dye