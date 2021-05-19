Earth, Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey talks virtual event raising funds for foster care

NEW YORK — May is National Foster Care Month, and a pretty famous face is lending his talent and passion to raise funds and awareness.

Singer, songwriter, philanthropist Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire is participating in “The Power of One: Hour of Unity,” a virtual event to raise awareness and funds to meet the urgent needs of foster youth across the country. 

The event takes place Thursday, May 20 at 3 p.m. and is part of the #FosterChallenge that kicks off in May with the month-long Power of One campaign challenging Americans to donate $1 for each of the nation’s 500,000 foster youth. 

For more information, visit the Fosterchallenge.org.

