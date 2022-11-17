NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many New Yorkers are expected to start their holiday shopping earlier in the year, which means earlier holiday shipping.

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals just right around the corner, Sean O’Neal, vice president of retail operations at The UPS Store, wants customers to be aware of updated shipping deadlines and package return policies.

And with porch pirates menacing the tri-state area, it’s more important than ever that people know their options to ensure the safe and timely arrival of their holiday packages.

O’Neal joined PIX11 Morning News on Thursday to offer tips on avoiding holiday shipping delays.

