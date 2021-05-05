‘Duty Free’ documentary captures a mother’s story fulfilling her ‘bucket list’

NEW YORK — One mother-son duo went on an adventure and crossed off some of the items on their bucket list.

The documentary “Duty Free” follows the story of Rebecca Danigelis, a British immigrant living in Boston, who was fired from her job as a hotel housekeeper at the age of 75. Her son Sian-Pierre Regis, who was living in New York City trying to work his way into the world of TV journalism, left the life he expected to lead to help his mother get back on her feet.

Regis and Danigelis spoke with PIX11 News’ Ojinika Obiekwe about how the documentary came to be and discussed more on the “life list” they made.

Catch the film “Duty Free” in select theaters beginning Friday before expanding nationwide.

Visit the ‘Duty Free Film website to purchase tickets or to find out more about it.