Trickster Michael Carbonara always has something up his sleeves and on the PIX11 Morning News he revealed what. You have to watch the video to really see what transpires on live TV and causes entertainment correspondent Ojinika Obiekwe to scream.

Carbonaro is currently on tour with his latest theatrical show ‘Carbonaro: Lies on Stage.’ The Long Island native will also be in the tristate area on Saturday, April 16 at 7:30pm at New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

For additional details, check our www.michaelcarbonaro.com.