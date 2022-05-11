Master percussionist Ralph Rolle started performing professionally at 18 years old. Since then, his talent has taken him around the world. He’s toured with Nile Rogers and the group Chic throughout most of his career. The New York-raised musician has also played for Aretha Franklin, Bono, Sting, Bette Midler, Dolly Parton, Mary J. Blige, and John Legend.

Music isn’t Rolle’s only passion. He’s also an entrepreneur running Soul Snacks Cookies. The Bronx-based company makes a variety of cookies and now will be sold in Wal-Mart stores.