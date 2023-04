New York (PIX11) Health and fitness expert Dr. Ian Smith is back with more ways to help people change their bodies and live a healthy lifestyle. The best-selling author released his 24th book ‘The Met Flex Diet.’ He gives a six week diet plan for burning fat more efficiently by improving metabolic flexibility.

Dr. Ian Smith gives some tips and examples of different meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner with PIX11’s Dan and Arrianee.

‘The Met Flex Diet’ is available everywhere books are sold.