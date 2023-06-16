New York (PIX11) Dr. Ian Smith isn’t just about health and fitness. He is also a man of mystery with his ‘Ashe Cayne’ private investigator book series. Smith releases his 25th book and 5th novel ‘The Overnights.’ The story follows Chicago private detective ‘Ashe Cayne’ as he has to protect a high-profile Chicago anchor while solving a racially charged murder of a black teen who was killed by a white police officer.

In this third installment of the ‘Ashe Cayne’ series,. the character ‘Morgan Shaw’ is a mixture of news anchors Smith has met over the years. Dr. Ian also states that this story takes people behind the news and shows them how it is made.

‘The Overnights’ is available wherever books are sold.