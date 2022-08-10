FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — If you love math, baseball, and kids then Citi Field is the place to be on Wednesday.

About 40 kids between 11 and 14 are taking part in the World Series of math competitions called “Math Hits.” The competition is aimed at bringing out the inner math whiz in all of the children.

The end-of-summer tournament is a combination of fantasy baseball and math where the kids will have to draft teams and use those additional and subtraction skills to score some runs, organizers said.

The winners will get a trophy and $500 gift cards. After the event, all the kids will be attending the Mets afternoon game.

Watch the full report in the video player above.