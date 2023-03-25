New York (PIX11) Actress Meta Golding returns to TV in the new spy thriller ‘Rabbit Hole.’ The series follows ‘John Weir’ who is in the world of corporate espionage and is being framed for murder by powerful forces. Meta’s character ‘Hailey Winton’ meets ‘John’ while online dating and both of their lives blows up.

Meta shared that during screening for the show in New York, the crowd was enthusiastic. She took self-defense classes to prepare for her role.

‘Rabbit Hole’ streams on Paramount+ Sunday March 26, 2023.