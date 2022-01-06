Don’t diet, change your brain instead!

If you’re thinking it’s time to start that new year diet to drop those unwanted holiday pounds, well think again!

There’s growing research that shows restrictive diets don’t work. Health experts say food restrictions and long-term dieting can backfire, slowing your metabolism and making you want to eat more.

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with Dr. Jud Brewer, the Head of Behavioral Health at Sharecare, a digital health company. Brewer is also a psychiatrist, neuroscientist and Associate Professor at Brown University. He explained how people can use “brain science” instead of fad diets to reshape their eating habits.

