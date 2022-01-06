Don’t diet, change your brain instead!

PIX11 Morning News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re thinking it’s time to start that new year diet to drop those unwanted holiday pounds, well think again!  

There’s growing research that shows restrictive diets don’t work. Health experts say food restrictions and long-term dieting can backfire, slowing your metabolism and making you want to eat more.  

PIX11’s Marysol Castro talked with Dr. Jud Brewer, the Head of Behavioral Health at Sharecare, a digital health company. Brewer is also a psychiatrist, neuroscientist and Associate Professor at Brown University. He explained how people can use “brain science” instead of fad diets to reshape their eating habits.  

Sharecare is offering PIX11 viewers a special 40% off discount on Dr. Brewer’s Eat Right Now program.  

Just click here to visit the website and enter the promo code PIX40 when you create your account. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest PIX11 Morning News Video

Don't diet, change your brain instead!

Doctor explains new research giving hope to those affected by Alzheimer’s

Bronx's very own Berto Colon talks 'Power Book II: Ghost'

New Broadway board game puts you in the spotlight

Celebrating Three Kings Day

NYC health commissioner talks hospital capacity, Pfizer booster for teens, testing

More PIX11 Morning News

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss