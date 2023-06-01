New York (PIX11) Dancer Donie Burch’s moves are on full display on the Bravo series ‘Dancing Queens.’ The show follows six dancers as they juggle their personal lives with the world of ballroom dancing.

Donie grew up studying ballet and tap. For the past nine years, she has been performing ballroom dancing. For competitions, she trains four times a week with three hour sessions. It’s not just about dancing though. Burch explained hair, make up, and the costumes are just as important. Some outfits can go up to thousands of dollars.

‘Dancing Queens’ airs Tuesday nights on Bravo.