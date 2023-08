NEW YORK (PIX11) — Hundreds are expected to come out and celebrate at the 41st annual Dominican Day Parade Sunday in Manhattan.

This year’s theme is “Our History, Our People,” and recognizes the amazing people who showcase the Dominican culture every day. Like years past, there will be dozens of floats, sights, sounds, and flavors that celebrate the culture.

The parade will start on 37th Street and Sixth Avenue at around noon.

