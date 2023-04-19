New York (PIX11) MTV’s ‘The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist’ displays the art of competition. The series has seven artists competing for $100,000 and an exhibit at the Hirshhorn Museum & Sculpture Garden.

Artist Baseera Khan came out on top — getting the solo exhibit and the cash prize. Creating art has been something she’s always loved doing all her life. Dometi Pongo, who is the host of the competition, says what sets this show a part from the other reality shows on MTV is the educational component.

“The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist” airs Fridays at 10pm and episodes can be found on the MTV Website .