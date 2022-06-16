NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a domestic dispute between an NYPD officer and her husband turned deadly, domestic violence survivors are showing how widespread the issue really is.

Stephanie McGraw joined PIX11 News to talk about the struggles she and her fellow survivors have faced and continue to face.

“It is something that we are still shamed about,” she said. “Our job is to expose domestic violence for what it is — a crime, not a shame.”

Anyone looking for resources can reach out for help at the websites and phone numbers below:

National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE

Visit www.TheHotline.org.

Safe Horizon Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-621-HOPE (4673)

In the state of New York

The New York State Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline at 1-800-942-6906

In the state of New Jersey

The New Jersey Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-572-SAFE (7233)

Legal Services of New Jersey Domestic Violence Representation Project at 888- LSNJ-LAW (888) 576-5529

Project S.A.R.A.H (Stop Abusive Relationships at Home) at (973) 777-7638

