DogTV, furry friends come together for ‘One Night Only’ canine concert

NEW YORK — You know what’s “paw-some?” A dog that sings.

Buddy Mercury’s singing skills are literally throwing him a bone!

He has more than 25 million views on YouTube and is about to be featured in the first-ever concert for dogs!

DogTV’s “One Night Only” is a first-of-its-kind canine concert for both dogs and their humans, which airs over the weekend.

Buddy Mercury, his parents Laurie and Glen Wolfe and DogTV’s Chief Marketing Officer Beke Lubeach spoke to PIX11 about the canine concert and when they discovered the pup had this talent.

Catch “One Night Only: A Night Celebrating Dogs, Music and DOGTV” on cable, online or on streaming services Sunday, April 17 at 9 p.m.