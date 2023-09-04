NEW YORK (PIX11) – A new report from the New York City comptroller found that some students with special needs are being overlooked by the Department of Education. The report highlights that despite the city spending $372 million on special education programs, the DOE didn’t provide support services for nearly 14,000 special needs students.

Comptroller Brad Lander said there is a better way to make sure special needs students are getting the services they require, but it will take some course correction to make it happen.

