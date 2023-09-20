NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Department of Education David Banks is expected to deliver his State of Our Schools speech Wednesday.

It comes after three students were injured in a stabbing at a Brooklyn high school Tuesday. The violence erupted after a fight broke out on the perimeter of Brownsville Academy High School around 3 p.m., a spokesperson for a school safety agents union said.

An 18-year-old was stabbed in the chest, a 17-year-old boy was slashed in the ear and another 17-year-old boy was slashed in the chest, according to the NYPD.

The Department of Education responded to the incident in a statement to PIX11 News that said, “Violence has absolutely no place in our communities. NYPD, EMS, school staff and NYPD school safety agents immediately responded to this incident, which occurred off school property during dismissal. We are providing the necessary follow-up supports to this school community, including emotional and mental health supports for any student who needs it.”

Neighbors said they’re disturbed by the violence and that it does not represent Brownsville as a whole.

No arrests have been made. All three victims are expected to recover.

Banks is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy.