Doctor talks prostate cancer screenings, warning signs, misconceptions and more

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, the time of year when we urge the men in our lives to get screened for prostate cancer. It can be a life-saving exam, especially for Black and Latino men.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in men, and about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in his lifetime, while being twice as likely in Black and Latino men.

Dr. Alfred Winkler, the chief of urology at New York Presbyterian’s Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about screenings, misconceptions, preventative care, warning signs and more.