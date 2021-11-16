Doctor explains why colds feel more severe this season

by: Allie Jasinski

Posted: / Updated:

During the height of the pandemic we all did things to try to prevent ourselves from getting sick, including staying home and social distancing. But it wasn’t just COVID we were fighting off. We were mostly keeping the common cold at bay, too.

Now that we’re getting more of a sense of normalcy, there’s more opportunities to get sick. If you’ve already had a cold this season, you may have noticed it felt much worse than what you remembered.

Dr. Tamara Moise-Osbourne, the co-founder, CEO and medical director of Big Apple Urgent Care in Brooklyn, joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about it.

The doctor explained if colds are actually more severe this year, or if it’s just that we’re not used to them after a year locked down.

Plus, Dr. Moise-Osbourne shared some tips for boosting our immunity as we begin to deal with colds, the flu and still COVID.

