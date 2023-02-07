NEW YORK (PIX11) — The US Surgeon General believes that children should start using social media when they’re sixteen years old, due to the effects social media has on children’s mental health.

Dr. Stacy Doumas, Chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at Hackensack Meridian Health’s Jersey Shore University Medical Center, joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday to explain the effects of social media on children’s self-image and their developing sense of self.

Watch the video player for more.