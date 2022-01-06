Doctor explains new research giving hope to those affected by Alzheimer’s

NEW YORK — It can be very difficult to care for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s estimated 6.2 million Americans have Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

But now there’s new hope: Clinical trials are happening at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and in the United Kingdom to test vaccines. The idea is to prevent Alzheimer’s or treat it very early on.

Dr. Reisa Sperling, one of the world’s top experts on Alzheimer’s, is leading the research in Boston. She joined the PIX11 Morning News to discuss her work.

Watch the video above for the full interview.