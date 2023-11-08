NEW YORK (PIX11) – Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated across the world this weekend.
PIX11’s Kirstin Cole is at Pier 57, where a Diwali celebration will be held Wednesday night.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Kirstin Cole
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated across the world this weekend.
PIX11’s Kirstin Cole is at Pier 57, where a Diwali celebration will be held Wednesday night.
Watch the video player for more on this story.