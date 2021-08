NEW YORK — Disney’s animated film “Luca” was a hit after debuting on the company’s Disney+ platform earlier in the year. Now, its coming out to own on digital, Blu-ray and DVD.

Actress Emma Berman, who voiced the character Giulia in the movie, chatted with the PIX11 Morning News on Friday about the beloved film and her role.

Berman shared what the audition process was like and how she landed the job.

Plus, what she hopes people take away from the touching film.