Discovering your dharma and unlocking your inner self

PIX11 Morning News

by:

Posted:

Now more than ever is the perfect time to dig deeper into our hidden talents.

Author Sahara Rose said the answer can be found right within our soul’s purpose.

In her latest book, “Discover Your Dharma: A Vedic Guide to Finding Your Purpose,” the podcaster gives readers nine different archetypes to help them unlock their true inner being.

Rose spoke to PIX11 News and explained what a dharma is and how it relates to the reason why we’re here. 

Rose provides a quiz to find out your archetype. Click here for more information.

