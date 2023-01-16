New York (PIX11) Director, producer, writer, and actor Sheldon Epps has done it all in showbiz. His love for theater goes back to when he was 8 years old. In his memoir, ‘My Own Directions: A Black Man’s Journey in the American Theatre,’ he shares his ups and downs as a black man working in the industry.

Epps hopes the book inspires people to follow their own directions and dream big. He would like to see more people of color in the entertainment world with decision-making power.

‘My Own Directions: A Black Man’s Journey in the American Theatre’ is out now on Amazon.