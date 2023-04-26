New York (PIX11) Stories about a house in Amityville, New York has fascinated people for decades. With the haunting tale being told different ways, MGM is giving us ‘Amityville: An Origin Story.’ It is a four part docu-series with new interviews and archival footage.

Director Jack Riccobono feels this is for people who are true crime fans. It is a new take on the so-called ‘Amityville Horror’ as they go back and dig further. PIX11’s very own Marvin Scott makes an appearance in the series. Marvin had covered the story back when it was making headlines.

‘Amityville: An Origin Story’ streams April 23rd 2023 on MGM+.