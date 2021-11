NEW YORK — Adrienne Shelly was a celebrated actress and up and coming writer and director when she was murdered in late 2006.

She left behind a grieving husband, 2-year-old daughter and heartbroken friends and family.

In the HBO feature documentary “Adrienne,” director Andy Ostroy shares his late wife’s story. He joined the PIX11 Morning News to offer a preview of the film.

“Adrienne” debuts Wednesday night on HBO and will stream on HBO Max.