New York (PIX11) Hip hop legends are on the hunt for the nusic genre’s lost memorabilia in ‘Hip Hop Treasures.’ One of the legends who will be a collector during the season is Grammy nominated rapper, actress, and tv host Yolanda ‘Yo-Yo’ Whittaker.

Yo-Yo’s goal is to travel to hip hop artists’ homes and convince them to give up tiems that can be used at Museum of Hip Hop. During the show, she also gets the stories behind the memorabilia.

‘Hip Hop Treasures’ premieres August 12 on A&E and is hosted by LL Cool J and Ice T. Yo-Yo is also serving up the cuisine in her cooking show ‘Downright Delicious With Yo-Yo.’ The show she brings cooking, cocktails and conversations.