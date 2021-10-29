Halloween isn’t the only celebration folks are preparing for this weekend.

As Oct. 31 winds down, don’t put away those costumes and makeup just yet.

“El Día de los Muertos,” or “Day of the Dead,” is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased loved ones for a brief reunion that includes food, drinks and celebration.

A blend of Mesoamerican ritual, European religion and Spanish culture, the holiday is celebrated each year from late at night on Oct. 31 through Nov. 2.

According to the tradition, the gates of heaven are opened at midnight after Halloween, and the spirits of children and adults can rejoin their families for 24 hours.

Claudia Norman, organizer of the Celebrate Mexico Now festival, joined the PIX11 Morning News on Friday to teach us about the cultural celebration.

Head to the Celebrate Mexico Now website for a full calendar of events this weekend.