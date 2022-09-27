Fresh off of guest hosting on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Desus Nice is ready for the next chapter in his career. However, in the meantime, the comedian, podcast host, and author is spending his time helping others. He will host a benefit for Food Education Fund. The organization helps train kids in the restaurant business – from cooking to running an establishment.

The benefit takes place Thursday, September 29 at 6:30pm, with a VIP experience starting at 5:30pm. For tickets and information, go to foodeducationfund.org.