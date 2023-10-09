NEW YORK (PIX11) – Demonstrations have been held across the tri-state area three days after Hamas launched terror attacks in Israel, leaving hundreds on both sides of the conflict dead.

Americans, including former PIX11 reporter Rebecca Solomon, are unable to leave Israel due to the conflict.

A variety of organizations showed support for Palestine in Times Square Sunday. Metal barricades were set up and police officers were on the ground as a counterprotest supporting Israel took place at the same time.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Dan Goldman, who were both in Israel when the attacks were launched, condemned the attacks on the country. They’re headed back to the U.S.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also condemned the attacks on social media. He plans to speak at 1 p.m. Monday in Kew Gardens amid the protests.