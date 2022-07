The New York location of HARLEM ZEN is now open at 2520 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, near 134th Street.

HARLEM ZEN Summer Skin Tips:

Use microfiber cloths for a better eco-friendly cleanse plus exfoliation in one step Incorporate deeply penetrating or leave on skincare Tweezing is not the answer Irritation = hyperpigmentation, especially for skin of color Mask management is key SPF is a year-round requirement Visualize the skin YOU want daily and know it can happen