New York (PIX11) Dean Cain knows something about making magic happen. The actor, producer, director is the host of The CW’s ‘Masters of Illusion’ which showcases some of the most talented illusionists, escape artists, and performers from around the world.

Cain has been enjoying his time on the show and calls it a whole lot of fun. Most of the time when he’s watching the show himself, he’s just as amazed as the audience. Dean reveals he’s surprised that none of the illusionists get nervous and mess up. He shares that he’s approached by magicians showing him tricks all the time.

On the acting front, Dean most recently appeared in the film ‘Paul’s Promise’ which was nominated for Best Christian Movie for the Plugged In Movie Awards.

New episodes of ‘Masters of Illusion’ premiere 8pm Saturday, February 11, 2023 on PIX11 and CW affiliates around the country.