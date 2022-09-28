NEW YORK (PIX11) — Advocates and allies all over the country are coming together Friday to fight for reproductive rights.

Tiffany Flowers, an organizer of the Day Without Us protest, joined PIX11 Morning News on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming call to action.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“It will give some people deep pause about what happens when you take away the rights of over 50% of the population,” Flowers said.

Flowers said that organizers expect people from all backgrounds to join the nationwide movement. The day will include teach-in sessions, youth-led initiatives, and pop-up installations across the country. In New York City, a pop-up will be organized by Mayday Space, a community center for grassroots groups.

The protest is set for Friday, which marks 46 years since the passage of the original Hyde Amendment, which bars the use of federal funds for abortion services in most cases.

Watch the video player for the full interview.