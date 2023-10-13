NEW YORK (PIX11) – Large-scale protests are expected Friday after a former Hamas leader called for Muslims around the world to demonstrate in support of Palestinians amid the militant group’s war with Israel.

Security has been heightened at major Jewish worship sites and centers in New York City, but there are no credible threats at this time, according to top intelligence from the NYPD.

Schools across the city will also receive extra patrols and resources as law enforcement across the state mobilizes.

Khaled Meshaal, who led Hamas until 2017, called for mass protests around the world in a recorded statement sent to Reuters.

“[We must] head to the squares and streets of the Arab and Islamic world on Friday,” Meshaal said.

The NYPD’s counterterrorism unit said it has the city covered and is monitoring online chatter about the upcoming protests. The fear has both Jewish and Islamic leaders trying to quell anger and violent action.

Dueling protests attended by hundreds of people were held Thursday at Columbia University.

“Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine stands in full solidarity with Palestinian resistance against over 75 years of Israeli settler-colonialism and apartheid,” a statement from the Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine Facebook group said.

There are more protests planned for Friday, including the CUNY rally and march for Palestine at Baruch College at 2 p.m. and the International Day of Action for Palestine protest in Times Square at 3 p.m.

Sen. Cory Booker is expected to visit Temple B’nai Jeshurun, a synagogue in Short Hills, New Jersey at 5:30 p.m.

The war between Israel and Hamas is expected to escalate, according to the Associated Press. More than 2,800 people have been killed on both sides of the conflict, including at least 27 Americans. The number of missing Americans rose to 14, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.