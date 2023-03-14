NEW YORK (PIX11) Mr. David Dastmalchian is a man of many talents — in front of the camera and behind the scenes. As an actor, he has appeared in films in both the Marvel Universe (ANT-MAN) and the DC Universe (THE DARK KNIGHT & THE SUICIDE SQUAD).

Over the years, Dastmalchian has played a variety of characters. However, in some of his most memorable work, he has artfully taken on the roles of villains. “Boston Strangler” is his newest project. The Hulu drama delves into the lives of the female journalists who helped crack the case. It premieres on the streaming network on Friday, March 17, 2023.

It’s also not too surprising that the multi-faceted showbiz veteran also has an interest in comic books. He has just released a new comic “Count Crowley: Vol 2 Amateur Midnight Monster Hunter.” The actor will be signing copies of his latest release at Midtown Comics on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 5pm.