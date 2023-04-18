New York (PIX11) Renovating homes and changing homeowners lives is something Dave & Jenny Marrs know a thing or two about. The reno experts are taking on a big challenge helping transform the town of Fort Morgan, Colorado for season two of ‘Home Town Takeover.’

Dave grew up an hour from the Colorado town. It felt good for him to go back to his home state. Jenny said they received a lot of help on the project and had an amazing team. The Marrs felt pressure and overwhelmed at times. One of the things they love is when they see the reactions of the big reveal.

‘Home Town Takeover’ premieres April 23rd, 2023 on HGTV. It also will stream on Discovery+.