NEW YORK (PIX11) — Olivia Vilardi-Perez was just 10 when her father, Anthony Perez, died in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and says she remembers everything from that fateful day.

Vilardi-Perez has a few precious memories of her dad, including sitting in the back of his truck and him letting her watch an R-rated movie.

“He was a jokester,” she said. “He had a huge love for people.”

After the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Vilardi-Perez said she began the healing process and asked family and her dad’s former colleagues about him, and she realized they share the same huge personality.

