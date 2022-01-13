Darryl “DMC” McDaniels releases new children’s book

The year was 1984. The rhyme went something like this:
“I’m DMC in the place to be, I went to st john’s university, and since kindergarten I acquired the knowledge, and after 12th grade I went straight to college.”
Back then, most folks thought hip-hop would be a passing fad and not only has it outlasted so many other music genres, hip hop is an ever evolving culture that touches so many aspects of our every day lives. Don’t believe me, just ask Darryl McDaniels, the DMC of Run DMC. Darryl joins us to talk about his latest creation, a children’s book called “Darryl’s Dream.”

